Apple Arcade to have four new games in November 7

Four games are set to debut on the Apple Arcade service on November 7.

Apple recently sent an email press release of the titles, which includes ‘Wheel of Fortune Daily’ ‘Drive Ahead! Carcade’, ‘Arkanoid vs Space Invaders+’, and ‘Texas Hold’em Poker: Pokerist+’. Wheel of Fortune is based on the hit variety show and offers players a chance to participate in the game. Once it launches, Wheel of Fortune can be played on the Apple Vision Pro, Apple TV, Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

Drive Ahead is an action game where players drive different vehicles in a 2D perspective and try to meet the challenge on each stage. Arkanoid vs Space Invaders is a spinoff of the classic games merged into a single title, while Texas Hold’em allows players to match wits with others in an effort to get a winning hand. Apple Arcade offers no in-app purchases and ads for $6.99 a month.