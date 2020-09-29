Apple assists in capture of Cop car burner suspect in Apple crime blotter

Apple recently helped authorities track down a protester who’s accused of burning cop cars.

In Seattle, Apple worked with the FBI and provided vital evidence on an iCloud user suspected of firebombing police cars during George Floyd protests.

The FBI received a tip regarding an individual who was suspected to have fire-bombed several cop cars in the May 30 protest against police brutality. Personnel checked the tip on social media images, news broadcast footage and surveillance feeds and found that a possible suspect, Kelly Jackson was using an iPhone 7.

The FBI then turned to Apple for iCloud access, which was provided. This included screenshots of a post that promoted the protest and one that listed how to make a Molotov cocktail.

Furthermore, iCloud videos revealed a man opening a bag that contained a glass bottle, and another showing the bottle being thrown into a police car’s open door and setting it alight.

A photo was taken on the same phone which showed Jackson’s face and the sweatshirt that was used in the protest.

Jackson has been arrested for arson and unlawful possession of a destructive device.