Apple assures the newly discovered mail vulnerability causes no immediate threat

Earlier this week ZecOps which is a cybersecurity company based in San Francisco discovered two zero-day vulnerabilities in the iOS Mail App. Apple responded to that issue and told that these vulnerabilities will not pose any immediate threat to the users.

Apple says that users should not worry about using the Mail App as these vulnerabilities cannot be used against the customers. These vulnerabilities can affect the users who have iOS devices that run iOS between iOS 6 and iOS 13.4.1. ZecOps recommended that users should use third party Apps for mailing purposes on iOS devices.

According to ZecOps one of these vulnerabilities could directly infect the iOS device through the attacker’s emails. These emails will consume a large memory that could be used to infect the device. When the attacker is successful in exploiting the vulnerabilities, he could delete the user’s data, modify it, or leak it.

Apple responded to this and told that it takes serious steps to all security issues. Apple also said that the three issues identified cannot be used against the customers. Apple will resolve this issue in the update. Apple also appreciated the collaboration of the security researchers to keep the users of iOS devices safe.