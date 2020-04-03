Apple authorized service providers to get subsidies

The Apple authorized service providers which offer repairs will soon get subsidies. Apple will offer subsidies for those providers who offer repair services on basis of pickup and drop-off in Canada and the USA.

According to a memo that Apple shared with its Authorized Service Providers, Apple will provide $20 for each iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch repair. Apple also indicated in the memo that it will give $25 for a Mac repair.

The subsidies will only be given for the repair that is completed based on pickup and drop-off. Apple says that it is an attempt to encourage social distancing. People must stay at home as their phones, Macs, and iPads will be delivered at their doorsteps.

Apple also shared the instructions for the service providers on how to become eligible for subsidies. Apple has started offering subsidies from today until further notice. As the retail stores are closed people look for local authorized Apple service providers for the repair and maintenance services of their devices.

Both the customers and the service providers will feel safe with this procedure for repair and delivery. The customers can visit the Apple website to find and initiate the repair for their devices from an authorized dealer near them.