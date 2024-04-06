Apple

Apple axes employees after car project cancellation

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Car

Apple has sent in a notice to the California state about laying off 600-plus employees.

In California, a notice must be given by a company if they intend to do a mass layoff, with a timeframe of 60 days for employees. The filing states the employees are located in Santa Clara, which is near the Cupertino headquarters. It’s believed that the locations are home to the Apple Car project, which could mean that the employees who were assigned to the Apple Car will have to leave the company.

Apple Car

The Apple Car was officially shut down in March, and around 2,000 employees associated with the project were notified. The Cupertino-based company moved employees to other projects, one of which was AI. In similar news, in-house microLED display manufacture has been stopped as well. The car designers and hardware engineers assigned to Apple Car may not have the required skill set to be transferred to another project or department.

