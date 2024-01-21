Apple

Apple back to school program launches in several regions

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is holding a back to school promotion on select Apple products in South Korea, Brazil, New Zealand, and Australia.

Starting January 4 and until March 13 those interested can get a freebie when they make an eligible purchase of an iPad or Mac. Higher education students in South Korea, Brazil, New Zealand, and Australia can buy their chosen items at an Apple Store, through the Apple Store app or Apple.com.

In South Korea, Brazil, and New Zealand, the free item is an Apple Pencil with an iPad purchase or an AirPods with a Mac purchase, while in Australia customers can get up to $240 in gift card credits when they purchase eligible items. The model of the AirPods and Apple Pencil will depend on the Mac or iPad model. The full terms and conditions can be viewed on Apple’s official back-to-school page for the respective countries.

