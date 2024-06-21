Apple back to school promo launches

Apple is set to launch its yearly back-to-school promo for students in Canada and the United States within the week, as stated by Mark Gurman, Bloomberg’s Chief Correspondent.

The annual Back to School sales supplies students with an Apple gift card for free when they buy an iPad or Mac, which may push the M4 iPad Pro and iPad Air M2 devices. The promo last year offered $100 when buying an iPad and $150 for the Mac to students in the U.S.

Apple began promoting their Back to School discounts on social platforms in June, and advertisements for discounted Macbooks for university college students were seen on Instagram.

The ad portrayed a Back to School photo about getting a Mac with education savings and an added gift card valued up to $200. A Canadian user posted the screenshot, which likely suggests that the United States will have the same discount of $150 that was provided by Apple during the 2023 promo.