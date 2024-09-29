Apple back-to-school promotion nearly ending

Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s back-to-school promotion is ending soon in Canada and the US on September 30.

Apple launched the promotion in June for college students in the US and select regions. The Cupertino-based company is giving away Apple gift cards for every eligible purchase of an iPad or Mac, in addition to a 20% discount on AppleCare+ plans. In other EU regions and the UK, the promotion is set to end on October 21.

A free $150 and $100 Apple Gift Card is given away for every purchase of an iMac, a MacBook Pro, or MacBook Air, and a Mac mini, M2 iPad Air, and M4 iPad Pro, respectively. The free gift cards may be used for services such as iCloud storage, Apple Music, or the App Store, as well as Apple accessories and products. Those interested can make the purchase at any participating Apple Store or the online education store.

