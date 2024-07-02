Apple begins work on visionOS 3, watchOS 12, macOS 16, and iOS 19

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently said that Apple has started on visionOS 3, watchOS 12, macOS 16, and iOS 19.

In his latest ‘Power On’ newsletter, Gurman claimed that development has begun for the next-generation software, with codenames ‘Discovery’ for visionOS, ‘Nepali’ for watchOS, ‘Cheer’ for macOS, and ‘Luck’ for iOS. It’s worth noting that their predecessors, namely visionOS 2, watchOS 11, macOS 15 Sequoia, and iOS 18 haven’t been released yet, but this falls under the company’s schedule, as per the article. Future hardware products will need software to be tested, but it’s too early to tell what features are being added.

Gurman said that a new Vision Pro headset with Apple Intelligence could launch as soon as 2025, while public betas for visionOS 2, watchOS 11, macOS 15 Sequoia, and iOS 18 are being prepared for launch, with a public version expected in the fall season.