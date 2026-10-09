Apple Biding Time for Samsung to Launch a Bezel-Free Display

Apple is rumored to be holding off and biding its time for Samsung to finish OLED Next-generation display technology, which wraps vertically around the device and makes the sides of the device part of the screen.

Samsung describes this technology internally as a ‘full-screen, full-surround display’. The design features a design that is flat OLED panel and sharp bends below, with the angle at about 90 degrees on all corners and edges of the device.

Compared to a quad-curved four-sided display, this is different. Apple is expected to be releasing a 20th anniversary iPhone next year, and it’s said to have a significant overhaul in design. Apple could be willing to wait for Samsung to finish this technology.

There are barriers to overcome, such as the color shifts and optical distortions on the corners to keep the protective encapsulation of the OLED.