Apple blocking volume control, claims Spotify

By Samantha Wiley
Music streaming company Spotify recently said that Apple devices are blocking the volume functionality within Spotify Connect.

Spotify filed a complaint versus the Cupertino-based company about the change to iPhone hardware for third-party apps. In this instance it was the volume buttons that hindered access to Spotify’s functionality. In itself, the Spotify volume would work if the user pressed the volume up or down button, but the controls would be messed up if the iPhone is connected to another device via the Spotify Connect feature.

Spotify blamed Apple, saying the company has ‘discontinued the technology that enables Spotify to control volume for connected devices using the volume buttons’, and said in the support page that they are working on a solution. In 2019, a complaint was filed to the EU for Apple denying access to its HomePod, but Spotify did not agree to add AirPlay 2 support when they were asked.

