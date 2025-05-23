Apple blocks downgrade to iOS 18.4.1

iPhone users can no longer downgrade to iOS 18.4.1 after Apple stopped signing it.

The move was made a week after iOS 18.5 debuted to the public. The term ‘signing’ refers to a check made by Apple servers whenever a device downloads a software update. With this, the company verifies the update, and if it’s not signed, then the process will not continue. Apple usually stops the signing of older software when a new version comes out. It’s a standard security procedure that prevents users from downgrading and becoming vulnerable to attacks.

iOS 18.5 has several new features, including fixing 30+ vulnerabilities, carrier-provided satellite support, an option to change the password for Screen Time, and a new wallpaper. The update pops up as a recommended action for iPhone and devices that support it. In similar news, Apple has also stopped the signing of iPadOS 17.7.6.