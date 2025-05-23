Apple

Apple blocks downgrade to iOS 18.4.1

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

iPhone users can no longer downgrade to iOS 18.4.1 after Apple stopped signing it.

Advertisements

The move was made a week after iOS 18.5 debuted to the public. The term ‘signing’ refers to a check made by Apple servers whenever a device downloads a software update. With this, the company verifies the update, and if it’s not signed, then the process will not continue. Apple usually stops the signing of older software when a new version comes out. It’s a standard security procedure that prevents users from downgrading and becoming vulnerable to attacks.

Apple

iOS 18.5 has several new features, including fixing 30+ vulnerabilities, carrier-provided satellite support, an option to change the password for Screen Time, and a new wallpaper. The update pops up as a recommended action for iPhone and devices that support it. In similar news, Apple has also stopped the signing of iPadOS 17.7.6.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
AirPods Max
The AirPods Max is $69 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Air
Weight and battery specs of iPhone 17 Air leaked online
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
New AirPods Max on the horizon
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone
Hole punch camera might appear on foldable iPhone
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple shares new ‘Magnifier on Mac’ and ‘Music Haptics on iPhone’ video ads
1 Min Read
GPT 4.1
GPT 4.1 mini now the default model for users
1 Min Read
3 Deluxe MagSafe Charging Stand
The Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe MagSafe Charging Stand is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple claims ‘Most Valuable Brand’ award
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Air
Silicon battery technology might be heading to iPhone 17 Air
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple clarifies iOS Fortnite blocking stance
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple to continue building in India, regardless of US President Trump’s thoughts
2 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
The iPad Mini 7 is $99 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?