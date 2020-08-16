Apple blocks Fortnite On App Store

Apple blocks Fortnite

Apple has removed popular game Fortnite from its iOS platform, claiming that the company (Epic) has violated the App Store guidelines when it made an in-app payment system.

As of the moment iOS users will not be able to download, install or update Fortnite, or participate in new Seasons when they become available.

Epic has taken to the internet to try and remove the ban. On their website, the company says Apple wanted to take 30% of all payments and prevent savings. On social media they have created a tag #FreeFortnite and states that legal action has been taken against the Cupertino-based company, specifically anti-competitive restrictions.

Apple answered back by saying they are willing to work with Epic to resolve the situation, but says no special arrangements will be made for the company.

Fortnite is still available to play on Mac, GeForce Now, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Playstation 4, Google Play and PC.

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
