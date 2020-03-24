Apple books offers free E-Books and Audiobooks for kids for a limited time

Apple earlier sent a Push Notification telling that it is offering free eBooks and audiobooks for its users for a short time. This free content is only available for USA users only.

According to the Push Notification by Apple, it says, “Enjoy a good book, on us”

it further reads, “Explore free books, read-along for kids, cozy mysteries, and audiobooks for the whole family.”

It is most likely due to the quarantine time that people are passing at home because of the coronavirus outbreak. Apple is offering a wide range of books for kids too. Now users can pick several titles for their kids also to enjoy reading and listening while they are at home.

Some famous titles that you can get for free are, The Time Machine by H.G. Wells, Winnie the Pooh, If She Knew by Blake Pierce, Murder in an Irish Village by Carlene O’Connor, The ABC’s of Cookies (Sesame Street) and many more.

The users can now browse several novels from various genres, explore a wide selection of audiobooks, or select a new book from Apple’s ‘First in a Series, Free’ tab. Currently, it is not clear how long Apple will keep offering free books for its users. So, it is worth it to discover the content.