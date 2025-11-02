Apple Branching Out OLED Technology To MacBook, iPad Mini and iPad Air

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that Apple is manufacturing MacBook Air, iPad Air, MacBook Pro, and iPad Mini models with OLED screens, and have plans to branch out OLED technology to other products they have.

The company does not plan to give next year’s iPad Air OLED display technology, and the LCD display will remain in the upcoming model that is planned for release in Spring. The iPad Air will also be receiving OLED technology in the future, but there are no plans for that until 2027, at the least.

Apple will eventually sell an iPad mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro with OLED technology, and the MacBook Pro will be revamped with OLED when it is updated as early as next year. After the OLED MacBook Pro, the company will be adding an OLED display to the MacBook Air, but will follow at a later date, potentially in 2028.