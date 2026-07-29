Apple

Apple Brings in Update to Fix Over 100 Vulnerabilities Across Devices

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Brings in Update to Fix Over 100 Vulnerabilities Across Devices

iPadOS 26.6, macOS Tahoe 26.6, and iOS 26.6 have been released by Apple with the update fixing a lot of flaws in their security from the Neural Engine to the App Store. Many WebKit and kernel vulnerabilities were also dealt with, like the vulnerabilities in image processing, Wi-Fi, and Siri.


macOS Tahoe 26.6 deals with more than 100 fixes for their vulnerabilities, with several updates available for macOS Sonoma 14.8.8, and macOS Sequoia 15.7.8. visionOS 26.6, tvOS 26.6, and watchOS 26.6 also feature more than 70 fixes for their security.

Apple Brings in Update to Fix Over 100 Vulnerabilities Across Devices

Apple does not usually state the vulnerabilities that are famously being exploited actively; the vulnerabilities have been made public so the devices that have not been updated could be prone to this so it is generally good advice to update your device to the most recent software for your safety.


Latest News
Apple to Launch Smart Home Hub This Year or Early Next
Apple to Launch Smart Home Hub This Year or Early Next
1 Min Read
The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 15-core/24GB/2TB is $500 Off on Amazon
The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 15-core/24GB/2TB is $500 Off on Amazon
1 Min Read
Amazon to Launch Satellites in 2028
Amazon to Launch Satellites in 2028
1 Min Read
Loss and Theft AppleCare+ Plan Added to Four Countries
Loss and Theft AppleCare+ Plan Added to Four Countries
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max 2 is $100 Off
The AirPods Max 2 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Micron Strongly Advises the White House To Reject the Blacklist Memory Plan from Apple
Micron Strongly Advises the White House To Reject the Blacklist Memory Plan from Apple
1 Min Read
Apple Watches Releasing this Year, No Sign of Apple Watch SE
Apple Watches Releasing this Year, No Sign of Apple Watch SE
1 Min Read
Apple Smart Glasses Will be Promoted To Have More Privacy Features
Apple Smart Glasses Will be Promoted To Have More Privacy Features
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
1 Min Read
EU Fines Google $1 Million
EU Fines Google $1 Million
1 Min Read
Trump Promises to Offset Fines Made by The EU
Trump Promises to Offset Fines Made by The EU
1 Min Read
Water Resistant iPad Releasing This Year
Water Resistant iPad Releasing This Year
1 Min Read
Lost your password?