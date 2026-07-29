Apple Brings in Update to Fix Over 100 Vulnerabilities Across Devices

iPadOS 26.6, macOS Tahoe 26.6, and iOS 26.6 have been released by Apple with the update fixing a lot of flaws in their security from the Neural Engine to the App Store. Many WebKit and kernel vulnerabilities were also dealt with, like the vulnerabilities in image processing, Wi-Fi, and Siri.

macOS Tahoe 26.6 deals with more than 100 fixes for their vulnerabilities, with several updates available for macOS Sonoma 14.8.8, and macOS Sequoia 15.7.8. visionOS 26.6, tvOS 26.6, and watchOS 26.6 also feature more than 70 fixes for their security.

Apple does not usually state the vulnerabilities that are famously being exploited actively; the vulnerabilities have been made public so the devices that have not been updated could be prone to this so it is generally good advice to update your device to the most recent software for your safety.