Apple ‘Building’ M2 and M4 AI servers

Apple is building its internal AI servers using the M2 Ultra chip, according to Jeff Pu, Haitong analyst.

Advertisements

The claim was seen in the latest investor’s note to clients, with analysis from Pu himself. Foxconn is believed to be assembling AI server components with the M2 Ultra chip, and ultimately upgrade it with the M4 chip when it comes out in 2025. The report is similar to claims from Weibo, which said that Apple is developing an AI server using the 3nm process from TSMC. Mass production is said to start in late 2025, which lines up with the report regarding the AI servers powered by the M4 chip.

The decision to create its own servers mirrors the company’s plan for supply chain integration. It’s believed that Apple will be using in-house chips to enhance AI tools and data centers in the near future. Pu mentioned that Apple will unveil its AI plans during the WWDC 2024.