Apple

Apple ‘Building’ M2 and M4 AI servers

By Samantha Wiley
M2 and M4 AI Servers

Apple is building its internal AI servers using the M2 Ultra chip, according to Jeff Pu, Haitong analyst.

Advertisements

The claim was seen in the latest investor’s note to clients, with analysis from Pu himself. Foxconn is believed to be assembling AI server components with the M2 Ultra chip, and ultimately upgrade it with the M4 chip when it comes out in 2025. The report is similar to claims from Weibo, which said that Apple is developing an AI server using the 3nm process from TSMC. Mass production is said to start in late 2025, which lines up with the report regarding the AI servers powered by the M4 chip.

M2 and M4 AI Servers

The decision to create its own servers mirrors the company’s plan for supply chain integration. It’s believed that Apple will be using in-house chips to enhance AI tools and data centers in the near future. Pu mentioned that Apple will unveil its AI plans during the WWDC 2024.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 rumored colors announced
1 Min Read
Apple Foldables
Apple foldables arriving in 2025
1 Min Read
Anker Prime Power Bank
Anker’s 20,000 mAh Prime Power Bank is $40 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple Generative AI Has ‘Advantages’ over the competition
1 Min Read
Spotify
Spotify lossless audio might launch in 2024
1 Min Read
Apple
‘Let Loose’ Apple event to last around half an hour
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
Save $300 on the Apple Studio Display
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro
iPhone 18 Pro might have under-screen Face ID
1 Min Read
iOS 18 Siri
Ajax LLM arriving on iOS 18 Siri
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Report points to an Apple Vision Pro launch in Japan
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
The 4-Pack Apple AirTag is $19 Off
1 Min Read
Swift Student Challenge
Apple Swift Student Challenge winners receive notification
1 Min Read
Lost your password?