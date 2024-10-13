Apple builds new Shenzen research lab

Apple recently opened a research lab in Shenzen, China, which started operating on Thursday.

The applied research laboratory is situated at the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong tech cooperation zone. The Cupertino-based company announced the decision back in March this year, saying that the facility will be used for research and enhance the testing of flagship products such as the Vision Pro, the iPad, and the iPhone. Apple also said that the laboratory can strengthen its collaboration with its local suppliers. The facility is about 215,000 square feet and is believed to be the development and research hub in the area, encompassing parts of Guandong province, Macau, and Hong Kong.

State media said that the research lab will employ 1,000-plus international and domestic talents, with Apple stating that it will be ‘the most extensive lab’ outside of the US. Apple continues to invest in China despite saying that it will diversify.