Apple Business Connect receives new updates

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s Business Connect has several new upgrades in the latest version.

Business Connect now allows verified businesses to create location presences and consistent branding within the Apple ecosystem, including Mail, Phone, Wallet, and Maps. Companies can sign up to show branding in the Phone app whenever iPhone calls are made, while the incoming email will be more recognizable. Branded mail is available for logo showing and when iOS 18.2 debuts soon.

Come 2025, all businesses with Business Connect will have their department, logo, and name come up on the inbound call screen. The same feature is available in Tap to Pay for the iPhone instead of a category icon. Apple said the change will help customers commit fewer mistakes when making a payment. Furthermore, businesses without a physical location or operating services can use the feature. Those interested can view all the available features on the official Business Connect page.

