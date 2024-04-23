Apple

Apple buys on-device processing company

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has recently bought out AI startup Datakalab to push its generative AI tools further.

Datakalab is a company that specializes in embedded AI systems and algorithm compression. Based in Paris, the firm was acquired by Apple on December 17 and noted in an EU commission filing by Challenges, a French publication. The financial details are understandably not disclosed, but the intention is clear- Apple intends to bring sophisticated AI tech to its devices, notably the iPhone and iOS 18. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that Apple will have an LLM that can run on-device instead of the cloud, and fill in gaps with partnerships with other AI service providers.

Datakalab has been involved in several projects, including a partnership between Disney and the French government. Recently, the company developed an algorithm that could recognize human emotions through visual data and facial recognition. Apple is believed to unveil its AI offerings during this year’s WWDC.

