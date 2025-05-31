Apple

Apple buys out small game studio

By Samantha Wiley
Apple recently acquired the two-man company RAC7, according to Digital Trends.

RAC7 is the game developer that produced Sneaky Sasquatch, a title that’s available to play on Apple Arcade. A spokesperson from Apple said that they ‘love’ Sneaky Sasquatch and the team behind it. Once the deal is complete, the game studio will work internally and help grow the game within the service. Sneaky Sasquatch debuted nearly alongside Apple Arcade and has proven its popularity over time.

Apple is partnering up with developers for content on its Apple Arcade service, but it’s the first time they bought a company. Digital Trends says that while RAC7 will be under Apple, the Cupertino-based company has not implemented a change in the system. The publication further claimed that the process is a ‘unique situation’ under the circumstances. Apple Arcade costs $6.99 monthly and offers a subscription-type service with hundreds of games.

