Apple buys smart station App Scout FM

Apple today has acquired Scout FM, a company that offers smart stations for targeted podcast listening and a radio station experience.

Bloomberg reports that the acquisition was done in 2020 due to Apple wanting to improve its podcast platform and to compete with Spotify.

Scout FM offers a unique podcast experience compared to the current ones. Instead of individual episodes, the app compiles several stations based on a topic such as technology, sports or medicine.

Furthermore, the app uses AI to check the user’s preference and suggest new content. Before the app was removed on the App Store it was available on Alexa, CarPlay and Apple devices.

Apple has been taking steps to level up its podcast platform, starting with original content and implementation of new features. The Cupertino-based company hasn’t mentioned how they intend to incorporate Scout FM but users may see changes and new features starting next year.