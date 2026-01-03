Apple

Apple Buys Time For Tariffs Until 2027

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has bought time for tariffs for semiconductors made by the Chinese because the actual cost impact that’s delayed until 2027 in June. The U.S. will place tariffs for Chinese made semiconductors and the rate for the tariffs will be set at 0 for 18 months and then will go up on June 23, 2027 with the percentage being stated 30 days prior.


The tariffs will be applied almost immediately but the rate of 0 percent acts as a mechanism that delays the tariffs instead of suspending them, which preserves the regulatory and legal framework that is required to raise the tariffs later on.

The timing could not be better for Apple as they are making efforts to branch out its sourcing and manufacturing outside of China. The company faced serious concerns about a possible 100% import tariff for semiconductors and in August, the company


