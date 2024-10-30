Apple calls attention to the feature ‘Scribble To Siri’ for iPadOS 18.1

iPadOS 14 launched with a “Scribble” feature in 2020, which converts any Apple Pencil-written handwriting to text automatically. The feature has existed for accessibility, which will be compatible with the newly updated Siri for the iPadOS18.1 and works across all text fields.

Apple Intelligence in iPadOS 18.1 features include the capability of typing onto Siri via an overlay on-screen, meaning you can write a query for Siri using an Apple Pencil and it will convert automatically into typewritten text, with Apple representatives highlighting this feature in a TechRadar interview. What’s more, you can now easily switch tasks between talking to Siri and typing.

While this will work with any version of the Apple Pencil, the Scribble feature with the revamped Siri version is limited to certain models with Apple Intelligence, such as the iPad Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Mini that’s built with the M1, A17 M2, or M4 Chip.