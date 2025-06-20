Apple Camp for Kids Program Starts in June

This year’s Apple Camp for Kids has officially started with Apple opening registration for the program.

Advertisements

Apple Camp for Kids is a yearly summer camp event, and it’s open for those interested. It starts on June 21 and ends on July 31 at Apple Stores globally. Participants can learn creative programming aimed at children aged 6 to 10. It’s worth noting that a guardian or parent on hand is required. This year’s theme focuses on movie-making via the iMovie app on the iPad.

For the ‘Direct Your Own Friendship Film’ session, Apple said that participants can explore filmmaking on iMovie using the iPad, and that the kids can edit, film, and direct content to create a ‘friendship film’. They will learn how to use iMovie and record video on the iPad for the session. These experiences are 90 minutes in length and are free, and Apple Camp shirts will be given away.