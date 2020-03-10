Apple cancels “Today at Apple” sessions due to Coronavirus outbreak

Apple cancels all of its “Today at Apple” sessions at its retail stores in San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. These are the two places where the coronavirus outbreak is at its worst.

If you search for Today at Apple sessions in Seattle or San Francisco Bay Area, it will give you the result that there are currently no classes available. Besides these sessions, Apple also canceled all of its Field Trip programs. These programs are for teachers who take their students to Apple stores.

According to a source at Apple retail stores who told MacRumors, “Apple has asked the retail stores at these locations to cancel all of the sessions from March 8 to March 29 2020. Italy is also one of the countries where the outbreak is at its worst. Seeing that, Apple has also canceled its Today at Apple sessions in Italy, too.

Dopo gli eventi TodayAtApple spariti dai negozi Apple in Italia https://t.co/QcaVwfVUFJ, ora cominciano a cancellarsi anche in USA, cominciando dallo stato di Washington e dalla Bay Area https://t.co/3pj6ClV0Na — setteBIT (@setteBIT) March 9, 2020

Besides the cancellation of these sessions at various locations, Apple told the retail stores to extra-clean their products at display. The stores now also see a reduction in chairs and cubes in the Forum areas to add more space between customers.

Apple closed entire stores in the areas where the outbreak is severe. Apple has closed its retail stores in countries such as Italy, South Korea, and China due to coronavirus. It is also an option if the outbreak gets worse in the USA. Currently, Apple has cancelled only Today at Apple sessions. But these shutdowns can spread in more areas if the coronavirus infection grows.