Apple cancels “Today at Apple” sessions till April 5

Earlier this week, Apple canceled its Today at Apple sessions in the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle due to the virus outbreak. However, now Apple cancels all of its “Today at Apple” sessions across retail stores in the USA and Canada.

Currently, Apple cancels all the Today at Apple sessions until at least April 5. According to an employee at the retail stores, this date can change depending on the spreading of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Apple has canceled all the high-profile events until April 12.

Apple has also been issuing strict instructions to implement cleaning measures in its retail stores. Apple also reduced the seating capacity of the Genius Bar and the number of seating cubes in the forum areas. Also, the retail stores are trying to limit the number of people who can be inside the store at the same time.

Seeing the outbreak and it can last for an unknown time, Apple is also stocking up on Macs and Mac accessories in a few of its retail stores. An employee stated that there had been a quick increase in the Mac supply. Apple hopes that with this increase in the Mac stock, people will come to buy the accessories to work from home.