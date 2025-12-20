Apple

Apple Car Key Support Rumored to Come to Toyota

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Car Key Support Rumored to Come to Toyota

A digital key feature was introduced by Toyota a few years back in the package called Remote Connect, letting drivers of Toyota vehicles use a smartphone as their key to drive and unlock their car. Support for Apple’s Car Keys feature may soon be added. 


Car Keys were introduced around three years ago, which enabled Apple Watches or iPhones to unlock a car from the Wallet App, where a digital car key is stored and can be used for unlocking a car when held near its NFC reader.

Apple Car Key Support Rumored to Come to Toyota

There are other security measures in place, like FaceID Authentication and Express Mode to make the unlocking process much quicker. It is uncertain when Toyota will be rolling out Car Keys support to their vehicles. Apple announced at this year’s WWDC that 13 brands will be adding support to their vehicles for digital keys. The feature has already been added to BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Lotus, Volvo, Mercedes, and more vehicle brands.


