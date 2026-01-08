Apple Card May Be Looking For New Financial Partner

This year, a new financial partner could team up with Apple Card, resulting in some changes for those who use it. The Apple Card was released in 2019, exclusive to the United States to this day. You can manage the card in the Wallet app on the iPhone.

JP Morgan had discussions with Apple regarding replacing its current partner for Apple Card, Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs is slowly easing off the consumer lending business in the aftermath of losing billions of dollars. Reportedly, Apple is willing to end their contract instead of running it until 2030.

Other companies like Synchrony and Barclays were rumored to have had discussions with Apple to be its new financial partner for the Apple Card, but it is uncertain if the companies are still out to be the new Apple Card partner. In the event the Apple Card gets a new financial partner, changes could be made like the process for customer service, policies, updates on features of the card, and interest rates.