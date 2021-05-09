Apple Card now has 6.4 million users in Q4 2020

Apple Card has posted a strong adoption rate, boasting 6.4 million US cardholders at the end of the year 2020.

Cornerstone Advisors estimates that Apple Card holders have more than doubled throughout that year, which is impressive given the fact that the card was launched just August 2019.

Women Apple Card holders rose from 25 percent to 42 percent during the year. Based on the data collected the firm estimates that new customers of Apple Card were 80 percent women.

Using the same data gathered the company said that 70 percent of Apple Card users were people in their 30s and 20s. Baby Boomers grew from 3 percent to 8 percent as well.

Apple’s most recent feature for its credit card was having multiple users on a single account, which includes children and spouses within its Apple Card Family feature.

Those interested in applying for an Apple Card can go to their Wallet app, choose Apple Card and proceed to fill out their details.