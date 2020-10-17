Apple Card partners with Nike on bonus daily cashback

New Apple Card users can get up to $75 in daily cash back when they spend at least $75 on Nike products.

Nike is highlighting its Apple Card promo via emails, with Apple doing the same thing on its official website. Starting today until November 15, those who spend $75+ at Nike.com, Nike stores or thru the Nike app and use their Apple Pay at checkout can get $75 daily cashback.

The promo is open to customers who sign up for an Apple Card and use it within the first 30 days. In similar news, American Eagle is offering a 15% discount on goods when you use Apple Card on checkout and enter the code APPLEPAY on aerie.com, ae.com or the Aerie and AE app.

Apple Card promos often rotate per month. Previously, it was a $50 bonus cash for Walgreen purchases and $50 cash back for those who’ve signed up and made their first purchase.