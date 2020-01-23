Apple Card update now allows exporting to budgeting Apps

The Apple Card service has received an important update today- it now allows for importing into budgeting apps such as Mint, Lunch Money and Quicken, among others. Apple Card users should now be able to export their transactions via spreadsheets generated by the app, which can then be used on third party budgeting software.

In order to obtain a document that has your monthly statement, you can head to the Wallet app and choose Apple Card. Then, tap ‘Card Balance’ and choose monthly statement and finally, select ‘Export Transactions’. This will only be visible if the statement for that month is available. As of the moment, only CSV extensions are available but Apple has promised it will add OFX in the future.

Budgeting apps that need API integration, e.g., Co-Pilot and Plaid will need to wait until Apple rolls out support. To see the feature make sure you’ve updated to the latest version.