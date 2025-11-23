Apple Card Users Can Enjoy 5% Daily Cash Back from Ace Hardware

Users of the Apple Card are able to enjoy an extra Daily Cash back of 5% when they go shopping at Ace Hardware during this season. Ace Hardware and Apple have partnered to offer 5% daily cash back in Apple Pay transactions up to $500, giving you $25 back.

Ace Hardware is a partner of the Apple Card that usually offers 3% daily cash back on transactions done with the Apple Card within the Ace Hardware App, at Ace Hardware physical stores or their online store. The new promo adds an extra 2% to the 3% daily cash back. The company is also offering a daily cash back of 5% for transactions made at Booking.com

Apple collaborates with several retailers to give out a 3% daily cash back on transactions made with the Apple Card. The retailers included are Uber, Uber Eats, Hertz, Mobil, Apple retail stores, Nike, Ace Hardware, Exxon, and Walgreens.