Apple carrier satellite services expands to more countries

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has expanded support for carrier satellite services to certain customers in New Zealand and Japan.

Customers of au in Japan and One NZ in New Zealand can now access carrier satellite connectivity on supported iPhone devices. Both companies have partnered with SpaceX for Starlink Direct, along with T-Mobile (in the US). The Starlink connection serves as an alternative to the satellite-supported messaging in the iPhone 14 and newer models. New Zealand and Japan both have territories where traditional cellular networks are absent due to the terrain.

Starlink Direct will cover au in Japan and in remote areas without an additional charge, and it’s the same in One NZ except it comes with a subscription plan. Starlink Direct is accessible in the absence of cellular service as long as the device has a clear line to the sky. The service allows customers to receive and send SMS anywhere in their countries.

Lost your password?