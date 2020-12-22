Apple Cars expected to arrive 2024

A Reuters report has pegged down the Apple Car, a self-driving vehicle to be produced by 2024.

It’s largely believed that the Cupertino-based company has been working on a car product since 2014. There were rumors that the project would end up being an autonomous vehicle software, but after hiring shifts and management changes Apple looks ready to begin producing vehicles.

There was also talk of Apple delving into a new kind of battery technology that could improve driving range and is cheaper to make. A monocell design is being considered for bulking up and eliminating battery materials, modules and pouches to free up space. Also, Apple is exploring LFP, or lithium ion phosphate compounds, which won’t overheat as much as traditional batteries and are therefore safer to use.

The Cupertino-based company will need to rely on a new supply chain to get started, and it’s said that Apple is planning to partner up with a manufacturer for the vehicles.