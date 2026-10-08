Apple Cash Adding New Verification for Top-Offs

Identity verification will be added to Apple Cash soon when you are adding cash. Emails have been sent to users to let them know that starting on the 9th of November, verification will be required by Green Dot Bank when topping off their cards for Apple Card.

When sending, receiving, or adding cash amounting to over $500, verification is required. Adding money to Apple Card might be easier with transfer fund support from a merchant or bank. Adding verification is for regulatory reasons and fraud protection.

Consumers who have identities that cannot be verified are not able to receive, add, or send money to their balance on Apple Cash. Apple Card is exclusive in the United States for consumers who are 18 and above; for those under 18, you need to access it via Apple Cash Family. Users on iOS 27 with support in their country can use the Wallet App digital license.