Apple ceases signing iOS 18.0.1 for iOS 18.1

Apple launched the iOS 18.1 on October 28th and has now ceased signing iOS 18.0.1, thus stopping users who got the iOS 18.1 update from rolling back to the iOS 18.

This is a familiar thing that Apple does- ceasing to sign older iOS versions once an updated version of the iOS is rolled out. When Apple does this, the update that has been stopped being signed won’t be available for installation anymore on the iPhone because of their software verification check on the server side occurring before any update is downloaded. This effectively stops users from downgrading to past versions of the iOS, and this enforces and encourages them to have their operating systems updated in line with the security updates Apple implements.

The latest update, iOS 18.1, makes the first Apple Intelligence features available to compatible iPhone devices, including a new appearance for Siri, Writing Tools, and summarization of texts into key points and other exciting features.