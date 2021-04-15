Apple celebrates earth day by donating $1 per Apple Pay transaction

Apple recently announced that it will be donating a dollar for every transaction made on the Apple Pay platform in line with Earth Day.

In an email, Apple explains that $1 will be donated to Conservation International for every purchase on Apple Stores, the App Store and Apple.com. The promo is now live and will run until April 22, 2021.

Conservation International was founded in 1987 and aims to protect our environment by working closely with corporations and doing fieldwork. The email Apple sent states that the organization has already protected more than 6 million sea and land areas in 70-plus countries.

The last time Apple donated to Conservation International was in 2018, when the Cupertino-based company ran the Apple Giveback program. The two formed a partnership to preserve Kenyan grasslands and mangrove forests in Colombia in 2019.

The email had links related to Earth Day, including Apple TV+ exclusive ‘The Year Earth Changed’ and businesses that practice sustainable methods.