Apple CEO Tim Cook announces a new $100 million initiative for Racial Equity and Justice

Tim Cook on his twitter account announced Apple’s $100 million initiative for Racial Equity and Justice. Lisa Jackson who is Apple’s vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives will lead the initiative.
Here is Tim Cook’s Tweet:
Lisa Jackson also tweeted saying:
Apple is also planning to announce a new developer entrepreneurial camp. It is a camp for black developers. Tim Cook says that this initiative will help the black community and will have a special focus on issues such as economic equality, criminal justice reform, and most importantly education.
Tim Cook also said that there will be more significant steps within Apple towards inclusion and diversity. Apple already has an inclusion and diversity website. Apple shares updates on the website which are related to the efforts made by the company to diversify its workforce.