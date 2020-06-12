Apple CEO Tim Cook announces a new $100 million initiative for Racial Equity and Justice

Tim Cook on his twitter account announced Apple’s $100 million initiative for Racial Equity and Justice. Lisa Jackson who is Apple’s vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives will lead the initiative.

Here is Tim Cook’s Tweet:

The unfinished work of racial justice and equality call us all to account. Things must change, and Apple's committed to being a force for that change. Today, I'm proud to announce Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, with a $100 million commitment. pic.twitter.com/AoYafq2xlp — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 11, 2020

Lisa Jackson also tweeted saying:

Fighting for equality and justice for my community has driven my career as an environmentalist. I’ll continue the work leading Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/JKuaQP3I2r — Lisa P. Jackson (@lisapjackson) June 11, 2020

Apple is also planning to announce a new developer entrepreneurial camp. It is a camp for black developers. Tim Cook says that this initiative will help the black community and will have a special focus on issues such as economic equality, criminal justice reform, and most importantly education.

Tim Cook also said that there will be more significant steps within Apple towards inclusion and diversity. Apple already has an inclusion and diversity website. Apple shares updates on the website which are related to the efforts made by the company to diversify its workforce.