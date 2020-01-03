Apple scheduled to appear at CES 2020

Apple will be attending CES 2020, where its HomeKit system will be taking the limelight.

Other big-name companies such as Google and Amazon are expected to show up as well. New software for voice-activated smart systems and internet-connected products will be making an appearance.

Apple CES 2020

The Apple HomeKit system controls home devices and will be on full display at the 2020 CES event in Las Vegas. A report says that the Cupertino-based company will not be showing any new hardware, but Jane Horvath will be speaking on January 7 for a consumer privacy panel.

Though Apple did not attend the 2019 CES, it installed a sign that showed off its devices’ security. The previous year before that, it was rumored that Apple employees met with suppliers of augmented reality glasses, but it wasn’t fruitful.

Apple’s showing at the 2020 CES is a first in terms of attending in an official capacity.