Apple Changing the Structure Of App Store Fees in Brazil

Apple will be bringing in a new structure for the App Store fee as agreed upon between the company and the regulators in Brazil, which also allows expanded options for payments and alternative app stores.

The Administrative Council of Economic Defense in Brazil announced in a press release that the court has accepted a Term of Commitment to Cease pitched by Apple to settle the investigation into the rules of its App Store on iOS. The case started in 2022 upon examination of payments and app distribution restrictions implemented by Apple, and whether these hindered the competition in the country.

The company has been given 105 days by CADE to integrate the needed changes, including allowing payment option linking to be done by developers, third-party payment methods alongside the in-app system, and third-party app stores in the country. Informational messages and display warnings to users are still allowed, but must remain objective and neutral.