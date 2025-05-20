Apple

Apple claims ‘Most Valuable Brand’ award

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple has been named ‘Most Valuable Brand’ in the Kantar BrandZ Global Top 100 rankings.

The 2025 Kantar’s BrandZ report said that Apple has been in the top spot for 4 consecutive years. The brand now has a value of $1.29 trillion, or a 28% increase since last year. The Top 100 ranking is based on how the brand performed and its trend. The valuation methodology is such that brand perception is mixed with financial performance, as well as 4.5 million consumer insights and interviews in 54 markets and across 522 categories.

Apple

The report further said that Apple dominated because of successful diversification, premium positioning, and sustained consumer trust in three aspects, namely services, software, and hardware. Apple now has a brand value worth 12% of the list’s total value, or around $10.7 trillion. Google has been placed at number two, while Microsoft stands at the third spot.

