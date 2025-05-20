Apple

Apple clarifies iOS Fortnite blocking stance

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple recently divulged its stance on blocking Fortnite on the US App Store and the EU.

The Cupertino-based company said it would not stop the iOS app from being updated in the EU. However, it’s a different case in the US- Fortnite is not allowed in the US App store ‘at the current time’. This statement was sent to Bloomberg, where the company clarified that the submission was sent to both the EU and US App Stores. Apparently, Apple told Epic to resubmit sans the US component.

Apple

Epic Games said that their app submission was blocked worldwide and as a result, revealed that iOS Fortnite will be ‘offline until Apple unblocks it.’ The game has been banned since 2020, with Apple banning the company’s developer account. Epic then sued Apple, and a long lawsuit ensued. Apple was told to allow outside links for purchases in the App Store.

