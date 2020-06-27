Apple closes 14 more stores in Florida due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Apple has been closing its retail stores again after reopening in certain areas where the coronavirus cases are at a spike. Apple now has plans to close its 14 stores in Florida due to the rise in cases there.

According to the reports, Apple will be shutting down Wellington Green, The Falls, The Gardens Mall, Dadeland, International Plaza, Galleria, Altamonte, Lincoln Road, Aventura, Brickell City Centre, Boca Raton, Millenia, Florida Mall, and Brandon stores.

Yesterday Apple also closed its stores in Houston, Texas. The stores closed in Texas include First Colony Mall, Highland Village, Memorial City, Houston Galleria, Baybrook, Willowbrook Mall, and The Woodlands. Also, Apple shut down its stores in Florida, South Carolina, Arizona, and North Carolina. There is no date when Apple will reopen these stores again.

According to O’Brien, “when we open the stores it does not mean that we will not close them again as a preventive measure.”

Apple opens and closes the stores after evaluating data such as the pike in cases in the local area, the long-term trends, and also guidance and decisions that the local health authorities make. Apple takes necessary preventive steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the open stores.