Apple closing more retail stores in USA amid spike in COVID-19 cases

As the COVID-19 cases in the USA rise daily, Apple is now closing more of its retail stores across the country in various states. This week Apple is closing the stores in Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, Texas, California, Alabama, Idaho, Utah, Oklahoma, Nevada, and Louisiana.

9to5mac has published a full list of stores that will be closing today and tomorrow. In California, the stores that are closing are the Glendale Galleria, Pasadena, Northridge, Third St. Promenade, The Grove, Manhattan Village, Century City, Sherman Oaks, Beverly Center, Topanga, The Americana at Brand, Los Cerritos, Victoria Gardens, Valencia Town Center and The Oaks.

In Alabama, Apple will close its retail stores at The Summit. In Georgia, the Cumberland Mall, Perimeter, Lenox Square, Avalon, and Mall of Georgia stores will be closed. In Idaho, the Boise Towne Square stores will be closed. In Louisiana, the Baton Rouge and Lakeside Shopping Center will be closed. The stores in Nevada that are going to be closed are Fashion Show, Town Square, The Forum Shops, and Summerlin.

The stores that Apple will close in Texas are Domain Northside, North Star, La Cantera, Barton Creek, Northpark Center, Knox Street, Ciello Vista Mall, Galleria Dallas, Southlake Town Square, and University Park Village.

Apple will allow the customers to pick up their orders from the stores closing this week until July 3rd. Apple has not given any statement as to when these stores will reopen again.