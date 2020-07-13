Apple coding programs and resources get new updates

The ‘Everyone Can Code’ and Swift curricula receive new updates for both students and educators.

Apple has launched updates for its coding tools for grade school to college students and teachers. The Cupertino-based company has also added a professional learning course in Swift at no added cost. The course is aimed at computer science educators and instructors so they can teach Swift app development on all skill levels.

Susan Prescott, Apple VP for Markets, Apps and Services says,

“Apple has worked alongside educators for 40 years, and we’re especially proud to see how Develop in Swift and Everyone Can Code have been instrumental in helping teachers and students make an impact in their communities.”

She also mentioned,

“We’ve seen community college students build food security apps for their campus and watched middle school educators host virtual coding clubs over summer break. As part of our commitment to help expand access to computer science education, we are thrilled to be adding a new professional learning course to help more educators, regardless of their experience, have the opportunity to learn coding and teach the next generation of developers and designers”

Apple is continuously updating its Everyone Can Code and Swift programming courses, which are aimed at students in high school and up. Swift is an open source language developed by Apple, while Xcode is a more advanced coding platform for experienced learners.

The ‘Everyone Can Code’ initiative teaches students from grade 4 to 8 the building blocks of Swift via games and puzzles in the Swift Playgrounds app. ‘Everyone Can Code’ adventures are free to use in the Apple Books app.