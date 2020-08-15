Apple Concludes Multi-Film Deal for Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions Banner

Apple has recently agreed to a first look deal with Martin Scorsese. The celebrated filmmaker will put his Sikelia Productions banner under the Cupertino-based company in exchange for a multi-year deal for TV and film projects, which Scorsese will direct and produce for Apple TV+.

The deal starts with the exclusive showing of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ a book adaptation written by David Grann. Eric Roth is on script and stars Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. The film is produced by Imperative Entertainment and is currently in pre-production.

Sikelia Productions was established by Scorsese in 2003 and handled by Paramount Studio. The company has managed and produced the filmmaker’s projects, which include ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, ‘The Departed’, ‘Shutter Island’ and ‘The Irishman’, among others.

Apple’s first look deals include Scott Free Productions, Green Door Pictures, Appian Way for feature and TV documentaries, Imagine Documentaries, A24, Peanuts and Sesame Workshop for kid’s programming.