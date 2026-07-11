Apple Conducts Testing for DRAM Memory Chips From China

Apple is currently trying out DRAM memory chips provided by CXMT, ChangXin Memory Technologies. Reports surface that Apple was holding negotiations with both YMTC and CXMT regarding sourcing memory chips, but an agreement has not been reached yet.

CXMT is the 4th largest producer for DRAM in the world, growing from being a heavily supported chip maker just behind Micron Technology, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics. The firm contributed about 11% of DRAM wafer capacity worldwide in 2025.

Contract prices for standard DRAM have increased by about 55 to 60% early this year, with the demand for AI servers. Apple and many other companies have raised their prices across products to deal with the increased prices, but Apple has joined this only recently as the increased costs become unavoidable.

Apple is rumored to want from the adm