Apple continues 0% interest for iPhones In Canada

Affirm, Apple’s partner in financing, is offering a monthly payment option for iPhone transactions in Canada without any interest, after discontinuing this in the middle of last year. Affirm offers a 0% loan where you can avail 0% interest when you are paying for your iPhone for 24 months for people in Canada.

The promo was brought back to increase the sales of iPhones in Canada after the holiday season that was full of shopping, but interest still applies on the purchase of gadgets like the Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro, iPad and Macs from 4.99% up to 7.99% APR. Various options for financing in the States are not accessible in Canada, like the Apple Card Monthly Installments and the iPhone Upgrade Program.

This leaves customers in Canada with no option to connect to Apple other than Affirm, which bought Paybright, the former financing partner of Apple, in 2021.