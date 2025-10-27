Apple Could Acquire Big Titles From Warner Bros

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that Apple has shown interest in acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery, a media company which owns Warner Bros., CNN, DC Entertainment, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel and more.

Apple has shown interest in buying the production assets and its extensive library of TV shows and movies. Some parts would be sold to others or retained. Other companies like Comcast, Amazon and Netflix have also expressed interest.

Apple’s content catalog could be reinforced if the proposition is fulfilled and the company buys Warner Bros. While Apple TV has prioritized giving its subscribers content that’s original, Eddy Cue, services chief stated that he’d be surprised, but he never says no to anything. Warner Bros Discovery is reportedly anticipating to start reaching out to potential bidders to sign an NDA or a nondisclosure agreement this week.

Apple has recently signed a 5-year $700 million dollar agreement with F1 to stream F1 content on Apple TV exclusively, and will roll out in the U.S next year.